Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Liverpool v Manchester City: Three key clashes

By Kieran CANNING

Liverpool, Nov 9, 2019 (AFP) - Liverpool host Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday with the chance to open up a nine-point lead over the defending champions in the Premier League title race and take a huge step towards a first league crown for 30 years.

Clashes between the two sides have become classics in recent seasons with Liverpool thrashing City in a Champions League quarter-final 5-1 on aggregate in 2017/18 before City ...