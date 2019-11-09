BC-GLF--PGA Tour Champio, 0482

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Maggert leads, Langer making bid for season title<

Jeff Maggert shot a 6-under 65 to increase his lead to four strokes in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, with Bernhard Langer second in a bid for his record sixth PGA Tour Champions season points title<

Eds: Updates with quotes. Should stand.<

PHOENIX (AP) - Jeff Maggert shot a 6-under 65 on Friday to increase his lead to four strokes in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, with Bernhard Langer second in a bid for his record sixth PGA T ...