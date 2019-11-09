BC-US--WeWork-Turnaround, 0416

WeWork to sell MeetUp, cut jobs in 90-day turnaround plan<

By ALEXANDRA OLSON<

NEW YORK (AP) - WeWork said Friday it will divest from several side businesses and cut jobs as part of a 90-day plan to turn itself around following its botched attempt to sell stock on Wall Street.

The office-sharing company will ...