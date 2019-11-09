U.S. stocks end higher amid trade observation, consumer data

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

NEW YORK, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, closing out the week on an upbeat note, as investors continued to gauge the development of U.S.-China trade scenarios, and the market was backed by the latest consumer sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 6.44 points, or 0.02 percent, to 27,681.24. The S&P 500 was up 7.90 points, or 0.26 percent, to 3,093.08. The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 40.80 points, or 0.48 percent, to 8,475.31.

More than half of the 30 blue- ...