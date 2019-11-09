UPDATE 4-Southwest and American pull 737 MAX until early March, nearly a year after grounding
(Updates with American Airlines schedule change)
By Tracy Rucinski and David Shepardson
CHICAGO/WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines
and American Airlines Group Inc said on Friday
they are extending Boeing 737 MAX cancellations until early
March, just shy of the one-year anniversary of an Ethiopian
Airlines crash of the jet that led to a worldwide grounding.
Southwest and American, the two largest U.S. operators of
the aircraft, have had to scale ...
