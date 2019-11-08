BC-US-MED--Vaping Illnes, 0604
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
US officials identify 'strong culprit' in vaping illnesses<
US health officials identify 'strong culprit' in outbreak of vaping illnesses<
AP Photo NY480-1104192359<
Eds: Edits first paragraph, add new comment and additional details. With AP Photos.<
By MIKE STOBBE<
AP Medical Writer<
NEW YORK (AP) - U.S. health officials announced a breakthrough Friday into the cause of a mysterious outbreak of vaping illnesses, reporting they have a "very strong culprit."
The same ...
Subscribe