US officials identify 'strong culprit' in vaping illnesses

US health officials identify 'strong culprit' in outbreak of vaping illnesses

NEW YORK (AP) - U.S. health officials announced a breakthrough Friday into the cause of a mysterious outbreak of vaping illnesses, reporting they have a "very strong culprit."

The same ...