UK police identify truck victims; 10 teenagers among 39 dead<
UK police say 10 teenagers were among the 39 Vietnamese found dead in a truck container in southeast England, including two 15-year-old boys<
By DANICA KIRKA<
Associated Press<
LONDON (AP) - Ten teenagers were among the 39 Vietnamese found dead in a truck container in southeast England last mo ...
