BC-EU--Britain-Truck Bod, 0566

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

UK police identify truck victims; 10 teenagers among 39 dead<

UK police say 10 teenagers were among the 39 Vietnamese found dead in a truck container in southeast England, including two 15-year-old boys<

AP Photo LLT117-1028190937, LON806-1102191953, LLT115-1028190202, LLT116-0512150734<

Eds: Adds photos; With AP Photos.<

By DANICA KIRKA<

Associated Press<

LONDON (AP) - Ten teenagers were among the 39 Vietnamese found dead in a truck container in southeast England last mo ...