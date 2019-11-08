MH LD UDDHAV - CM's post was promised in Shah's presence, can't stand being called liar: Uddhav

Mumbai, Nov 8 (PTI) Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday strongly countered Devendra Fadnavis's claim that BJP and Sena had not agreed on sharing of Maharashtra chief minister's post during Thackeray's talks with BJP chief Amit shah.

There will be no talks with the BJP unless it accepted that the two allies had decided share the chief minister's post, he said.

He will fulfill the promise made to his father, late Bal Thackeray, to install a Shiv Sena chief minister ...