The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Brazil-court-politics WRAP

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Brazil braces for release of ex-president Lula
By Paula Ramon, with Allison Jackson in Rio de Janeiro
=(Picture+Video+Graphic)=
ATTENTION - RECASTS with lawyers file application for Lula's release ///
Curitiba, Brazil, Nov 8, 2019 (AFP) - Lawyers for Brazilian leftist icon Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday filed a request for his release from prison following a Supreme Court ruling that threatens to deepen political divisions.
Dozens of supporters outside the federal police h ...

 

Friday 8th of November 2019