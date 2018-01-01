MP-SPG-SHARAD YADAV - Sharad Yadav condemns removal of Gandhi family's SPG cover

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Bhopal, Nov 8 (PTI) Former Union minister and Loktantrik Janata Dal patron Sharad Yadav on Friday opposed the Centre's decision to withdraw Special Protection Group (SPG) cover of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul and Priyanka and replacing with it CRPF's Z+ security.

The decision to withdraw SPG cover given to the family of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, who was assassinated by LTTE terrorists on May 21, 1991, was taken after a detailed security assessment, officials had said.