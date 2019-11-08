SC-CJI-LD UP - CJI Gogoi meets UP chief secretary, DGP; takes stock of security ahead of Ayodhya verdict (Eds: Updating)

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi Friday held a meeting with Uttar Pradesh chief secretary and director general of police and took stock of security arrangements ahead of the verdict to be pronounced next week in the politically-sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case, sources said.

They said the meeting was held in the chamber of CJI for around one hour during which UP Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari and DGP Om Prakash Singh apprised him about the security arrangements made ...