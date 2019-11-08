BC-EU--Britain-Floods, 0149

Torrential rain in England strands shoppers, floods streets

Torrential rain has drenched parts of north and central England, forcing some to evacuate their homes and stranding a small group of people in a shopping center overnight<

LONDON (AP) - Torrential rain has drenched parts of north and central England, forcing some to evacuate their homes and stranding a small group of people in a shopping center ...