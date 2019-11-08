Feature: CIIE, an expo beyond transactions

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

SHANGHAI, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- Sports, food, music, dance, high tech, trade deals and business opportunities -- all these and more add up to the ongoing second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai.

At Hungary's national booth, two performers were playing teqball, a new football-based sport. Their outstanding skills and stamina attracted many to take photos and videos and even try the new sport themselves.

Invented in Hungary, teqball requires players to use a soccer ball along with a ...