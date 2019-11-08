BC-Syria, 0129
Turkish, Russian troops conduct 3rd joint patrol in Syria<
Turkish and Russian troops are conducting their third joint patrols in northeast Syria, under a deal between the two countries that forced Syrian Kurdish fighters to withdraw from areas bordering Turkey<
