Turkish, Russian troops conduct 3rd joint patrol in Syria<
Turkish and Russian troops are conducting their third joint patrols in northeast Syria, under a deal between the two countries that forced Syrian Kurdish fighters to withdraw from areas bordering Turkey<
IDIL, Turkey (AP) - Turkish and Russian troops are conducting their third joint patrol in northeast Syria, under a deal between the two countries that forced Syrian Kurdish fighters to withdraw from areas bordering ...

 

