China jails former Japanese politician for life in drugs case

BEIJING, Nov 8 (Reuters) - A court in southern China on
Friday sentenced a 76-year-old Japanese former politician to
life in jail for attempting to smuggle out drugs in a suitcase
in 2013.
The intermediate court in the province of Guangzhou ruled
that Takuma Sakuragi, a former assemblyman from Japan's Aichi
prefecture, tried to smuggle home 3.289 kg (7.25 lb) of
methamphetamine, it said in a post on its official social media
account.
Sakuragi was detaine ...

 

