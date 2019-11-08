China jails former Japanese politician for life in drugs case

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

BEIJING, Nov 8 (Reuters) - A court in southern China on

Friday sentenced a 76-year-old Japanese former politician to

life in jail for attempting to smuggle out drugs in a suitcase

in 2013.

The intermediate court in the province of Guangzhou ruled

that Takuma Sakuragi, a former assemblyman from Japan's Aichi

prefecture, tried to smuggle home 3.289 kg (7.25 lb) of

methamphetamine, it said in a post on its official social media

account.

Sakuragi was detaine ...