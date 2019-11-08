BC-EU--Europe-US-Trade, 0141
European Commission president: US auto tariffs not expected<
Outgoing European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says he does not think U.S. President Donald Trump will impose new tariffs targeting European automobiles<
BERLIN (AP) - Outgoing European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says he does not think U.S. President Donald Trump will impose new tariffs targeting European automobiles.
The Trump administration has already imposed tariffs that have h ...
