The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

European Commission president: US auto tariffs not expected<
Outgoing European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says he does not think U.S. President Donald Trump will impose new tariffs targeting European automobiles<
BERLIN (AP) - Outgoing European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says he does not think U.S. President Donald Trump will impose new tariffs targeting European automobiles.
The Trump administration has already imposed tariffs that have h ...

 

