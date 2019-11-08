JH-JMM-CONTRIBUTION - JMM demands Rs 51,000 from those seeking party tickets

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Ranchi, Nov 8 (PTI) The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has sought Rs 51,000 from those seeking party tickets for the Jharkhand Assembly elections, a party leader said on Friday.

The money would go towards the regional party's fund to help it fight the polls, he said.

The JMM had taken similar decisions in previous elections with the amount ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 21,000, JMMs general secretary-cum-spokesman Vinod Kumar Pandey said.

"Those party workers who submit avedan (application) to ...