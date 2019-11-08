NHL roundup: Pens score four unanswered to snap Isles' streak

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Bryan Rust scored his second goal of the game with 1:35 left in overtime

Thursday night to cap a furious comeback by the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins,

who scored four unanswered goals in the third period and overtime to snap the

New York Islanders' 10-game winning streak with a 4-3 win.

Rust stole the puck from Brock Nelson behind the net and tucked a wraparound

shot past Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov to cap the comeback by the

Penguins, who snapped a two-game losing s ...