NHL roundup: Pens score four unanswered to snap Isles' streak
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
Bryan Rust scored his second goal of the game with 1:35 left in overtime
Thursday night to cap a furious comeback by the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins,
who scored four unanswered goals in the third period and overtime to snap the
New York Islanders' 10-game winning streak with a 4-3 win.
Rust stole the puck from Brock Nelson behind the net and tucked a wraparound
shot past Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov to cap the comeback by the
Penguins, who snapped a two-game losing s ...
Subscribe