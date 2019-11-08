The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Reuters Health News Summary

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.
Lonely heart patients more likely to die within year of
leaving hospital
Patients hospitalized for heart problems may be at greater
risk of dying within a year of discharge when they live alone or
feel lonely, a Danish study suggests. Social isolation has long
been linked to worse health outcomes and shortened life spans,
particularly among older adults with complex chronic health
problems like heart disea ...

 

