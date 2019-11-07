The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

By ROB HARRIS<
AP Global Soccer Writer<
FIFA has told soccer's biggest agents, who are resisting limits to their cut of player deals, that there is a need to "curb the excesses" of the $7 billion annual transfer market.
Agent earnings from trans ...

 

© Copyright NAMPA Thursday 7th of November 2019 09:34:14 PM. All rights reserved.