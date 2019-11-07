The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Turkey-Hungary-EU-refugee lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Erdogan threatens to 'open the gates' to Europe for migrants
Budapest, Nov 7, 2019 (AFP) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday repeated his threat to "open the gates" for migrants to enter Europe unless more international support was provided, during a visit to Hungary on Thursday.
"Whether or not support comes, we will continue to host our guests, but only up to a point," Erdogan said at a news conference alongside Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
"If we see that this ...

 

