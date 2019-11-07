Australia-food-McDonalds lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Old McDonald's: Aussie mates show off burger bought in 1995

By Holly ROBERTSON

Sydney, Nov 7, 2019 (AFP) - A McDonald's burger allegedly bought in 1995 and kept in an Australian shed for years has never decomposed, according to two men who now refer to the quarter-century Quarter Pounder as their "mate".

Casey Dean, 39, and Eduards Nits, 38, claim they ordered the Quarter Pounder with cheese from a McDonald's outlet in Adelaide a ...