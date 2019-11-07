Irish police seize vehicles, cash, documents in smuggling probe

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

DUBLIN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Irish police seized vehicles, cash

and documents at 10 properties near the Northern Irish border on

Thursday as part of an international smuggling investigation.

They declined to specify if people trafficking was involved,

but said the operation was unrelated to the deaths of 39

migrants found in the back of a truck near London last

month.

British police have charged two Northern Irish men with

manslaughter over the deaths and appeale ...