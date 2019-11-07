DL-DPRGOA-LD LETTER - Don't take action against personnel till enquiry is complete, say retired officers (Eds: Adding details)

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Retired officers of the Delhi Police on Thursday wrote to Lt Governor Anil Baijal and its chief Amulya Patnaik, terming the recent standoff between lawyers and police as "demoralising" and urged them not to take "coercive" action against its personnel till the completion of the judicial enquiry.

Expressing concern over the clash that took place between the Delhi Police personnel and lawyers at the Tis Hazari court on Saturday, the Delhi Police Retired Gazetted Officers Associat ...