DL-LD AIR QUALITY - Delhi's air quality 'very poor' again due to high humidity

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) After a brief relief, the national capital's air quality plunged to the "very poor" category again on Thursday due to high humidity because of light rains, officials said.

Weather experts said high humidity and light winds affect dispersion of pollutants and lead to the formation of more potent secondary particles.

Secondary particles are products of complicated atmospheric reactions between primary particles, such as particulate matter, sulphur dioxide and nitrogen dioxid ...