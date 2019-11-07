UPDATE 1-Camilla, wife of Britain's Prince Charles, cancels events with chest infection

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Camilla, wife of the heir to the

British throne Prince Charles, has cancelled upcoming events on

the advice of her doctors after falling ill with a chest

infection, a spokeswoman for the couple said on Thursday.

Camilla, 72, received the advice on Wednesday night and

cancelled a dinner at the London Library.

"The Duchess of Cornwall has been told by her doctor to

cancel her engagements owing to a chest infect ...