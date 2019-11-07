UPDATE 1-Camilla, wife of Britain's Prince Charles, cancels events with chest infection
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Adds detail, background)
LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Camilla, wife of the heir to the
British throne Prince Charles, has cancelled upcoming events on
the advice of her doctors after falling ill with a chest
infection, a spokeswoman for the couple said on Thursday.
Camilla, 72, received the advice on Wednesday night and
cancelled a dinner at the London Library.
"The Duchess of Cornwall has been told by her doctor to
cancel her engagements owing to a chest infect ...
