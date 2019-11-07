The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

UPDATE 1-Camilla, wife of Britain's Prince Charles, cancels events with chest infection

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds detail, background)
LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Camilla, wife of the heir to the
British throne Prince Charles, has cancelled upcoming events on
the advice of her doctors after falling ill with a chest
infection, a spokeswoman for the couple said on Thursday.
Camilla, 72, received the advice on Wednesday night and
cancelled a dinner at the London Library.
"The Duchess of Cornwall has been told by her doctor to
cancel her engagements owing to a chest infect ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Thursday 7th of November 2019 03:30:59 PM. All rights reserved.