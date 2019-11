China-internet-Baidu-earnings

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Baidu Q3 revenue beats expectations but profit drops

Shanghai, Nov 7, 2019 (AFP) - Chinese internet search leader Baidu beat revenue estimates in its latest quarter but still posted a net loss, which it blamed largely on equity investments that fared poorly.

The Beijing-based search leader said its total revenues in the third quarter ending September 30 came in at 28.1 billion yuan ($4.0 billion), down slightly from a year earlier but just beating a 27.5 billion yuan average predicted in a Bloom ...