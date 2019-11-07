IAAF drops four events from 2020 Diamond League

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

PARIS, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- The 200 meters, 3,000m steeplechase, triple jump and discus throw will be dropped from next season's IAAF Diamond League series, athletics' world governing body announced on Wednesday.

The IAAF said that the 3,000m steeplechase, triple jump and discus had been axed because their popularity with fans was waning, while the 200 meters will be skipped due to athletes' tight schedules in the same year as the Tokyo Olympics.

Next year's 15 Diamond League meets will see athlet ...