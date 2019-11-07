ElSalvador-war-justice-rights

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Forensic experts exhume remains of victims of El Salvador's civil war

San Salvador, Nov 7, 2019 (AFP) - An international team of forensic experts on Wednesday exhumed the remains of 11 people killed by soldiers during the infamous El Mozote massacre in El Salvador's 1980-1992 civil war.

The new find will be part of a case against soldiers of the Atlacatl Battalion who carried out the December 1981 massacre that killed -- according to official figures -- 986 people, includ ...