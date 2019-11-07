UPDATE 3-Bolivian opposition leader arrives in La Paz to raise pressure on Morales

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Updates with Camacho's arrival)

By Daniel Ramos and Monica Machicao

LA PAZ, Nov 6 (Reuters) - A Bolivian protest leader who has

become a figurehead for opposition to President Evo Morales

arrived on Wednesday in capital La Paz, where he plans to

formally demand the leftist leader step down after a contentious

election last month.

Luis Fernando Camacho, a civic leader from the eastern city

of Santa Cruz, arrived at the capital's main airport in nearby

El ...