UPDATE 3-Bolivian opposition leader arrives in La Paz to raise pressure on Morales
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Updates with Camacho's arrival)
By Daniel Ramos and Monica Machicao
LA PAZ, Nov 6 (Reuters) - A Bolivian protest leader who has
become a figurehead for opposition to President Evo Morales
arrived on Wednesday in capital La Paz, where he plans to
formally demand the leftist leader step down after a contentious
election last month.
Luis Fernando Camacho, a civic leader from the eastern city
of Santa Cruz, arrived at the capital's main airport in nearby
El ...
