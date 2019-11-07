Netherlands-air-transport-incident 3rdlead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Accidental hijack alarm triggers Amsterdam airport chaos

ATTENTION - ADDS details ///

The Hague, Nov 7, 2019 (AFP) - A pilot accidentally set off a hijack alarm on a plane at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport on Wednesday, triggering a huge security operation by Dutch police.

Spanish airline Air Europa "deeply" apologised for the incident on board its flight from the Dutch capital to Madrid, which saw emergency vehicles swarm around the plane.

"False alarm. In the flight Amsterdam-Madrid ...