UPDATE 4-Pilot accidentally hits hostage alarm, causing lockdown at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Updates with details of false alarm)
AMSTERDAM, Nov 6 (Reuters) - A pilot accidentally triggered
a hijacking/hostage taking alarm in a plane's cockpit, causing a
major security lockdown on Wednesday at Amsterdam's Schiphol
airport, one of Europe's busiest.
An investigation is underway to determine what went wrong,
Dutch military police said.
"In a plane (set to fly) from Amsterdam to Madrid tonight an
alarm was accidentally activated which set off safety prot ...
