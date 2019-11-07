UPDATE 4-Pilot accidentally hits hostage alarm, causing lockdown at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport

(Updates with details of false alarm)

AMSTERDAM, Nov 6 (Reuters) - A pilot accidentally triggered

a hijacking/hostage taking alarm in a plane's cockpit, causing a

major security lockdown on Wednesday at Amsterdam's Schiphol

airport, one of Europe's busiest.

An investigation is underway to determine what went wrong,

Dutch military police said.

"In a plane (set to fly) from Amsterdam to Madrid tonight an

alarm was accidentally activated which set off safety prot ...