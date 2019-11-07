The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

UPDATE 4-Pilot accidentally hits hostage alarm, causing lockdown at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Updates with details of false alarm)
AMSTERDAM, Nov 6 (Reuters) - A pilot accidentally triggered
a hijacking/hostage taking alarm in a plane's cockpit, causing a
major security lockdown on Wednesday at Amsterdam's Schiphol
airport, one of Europe's busiest.
An investigation is underway to determine what went wrong,
Dutch military police said.
"In a plane (set to fly) from Amsterdam to Madrid tonight an
alarm was accidentally activated which set off safety prot ...

 

