Baidu quarterly revenue beats estimates
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
Nov 6 (Reuters) - Chinese search engine giant Baidu Inc
beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on
Wednesday, sending its shares up 6% in extended trading.
Total revenue fell marginally to 28.08 billion yuan ($4.01
billion) from 28.20 billion yuan a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of 27.49 billion
yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
($1 = 6.9968 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by S ...
