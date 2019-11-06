The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Algeria-strike-judiciary

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Algeria judges end strike over reshuffle
Algiers, Nov 6, 2019 (AFP) - Striking Algerian judges returned to work Wednesday, a day after their main union announced an end to a mass 10-day walkout over alleged executive interference in the judiciary.
Hearings resumed in Sidi M'hamed court, the main jurisdiction in Algiers, an AFP journalist said, while in second city Oran, some 350 kilometres (220 miles) west of the capital, lawyer Wafa Boukadoum said judges were also back at work.
Algerian j ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Wednesday 6th of November 2019 10:37:27 PM. All rights reserved.