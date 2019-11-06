Algeria-strike-judiciary

Algeria judges end strike over reshuffle

Algiers, Nov 6, 2019 (AFP) - Striking Algerian judges returned to work Wednesday, a day after their main union announced an end to a mass 10-day walkout over alleged executive interference in the judiciary.

Hearings resumed in Sidi M'hamed court, the main jurisdiction in Algiers, an AFP journalist said, while in second city Oran, some 350 kilometres (220 miles) west of the capital, lawyer Wafa Boukadoum said judges were also back at work.

Algerian j ...