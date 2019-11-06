PAK-PILGRIMS-POLITICS - Sikh pilgrims will not be allowed to indulge in political activities: Pak By M Zulqernain (Eds: Updati

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Lahore, Nov 6 (PTI) Pakistan on Wednesday said that Sikh pilgrims will not be allowed to indulge in any "political activities" at gurdwaras during their visit to the country to attend the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and the Kartarpur corridor opening.

"No political activity is allowed at the religious place (gurdwara). It is strictly banned and the action will be taken if any one (Sikh) is involved in political activities during his visit here to take part in religious festivities," Evac ...