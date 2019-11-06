Nepal-India-diplomacy-border

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Nepal cries foul over new India map

Kathmandu, Nov 6, 2019 (AFP) - Nepal on Wednesday objected to a new map released by India that places the disputed area of Kalapani within Delhi's borders, saying it was "clear" the territory belonged to Kathmandu.

On Saturday, India released the new map following its decision to split the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two administrative territories.

On the map, India's border cuts into Kalapani -- long a source of contention between the two countries, ...