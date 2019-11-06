Iran-nuclear-diplomacy POINTS

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

What is left of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal?

Tehran, Nov 6, 2019 (AFP) - Iran announced on Wednesday further steps walking back on its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal with major powers.

How did this come about and what is left of the troubled agreement?

Here is a look back at the accord and the setbacks since:

The Iran nuclear deal is agreed on July 14, 2015, in Vienna between Tehran and the five permanent members of the United Nati ...