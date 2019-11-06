BC-EU-ART--Italy-Ferrant, 0145

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Elena Ferrante's new book sparks buzz ahead of awaited debut<

At the stroke of midnight, Elena Ferrante's latest novel debuts in Italy, with bookstores staying open into the wee hours for the author's excited fans<

Eds: APNewsNow.<

ROME (AP) - At the stroke of midnight, Elena Ferrante's latest novel debuts in Italy, with bookstores staying open into the wee hours for a legion of excited fans.

Stores planned to offer readings of excerpts of "La vita bugiarda degli adulti" (the lying l ...