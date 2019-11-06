SPO-CRI-IND-MAHMUDULLAH - Series win will be big boost for Bangladesh cricket: Mahmudullah

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Rajkot, Nov 6 (PTI) Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah on Wednesday said a T20 series win against hosts India will be a "big boost" for Bangladesh cricket in the wake of recent setbacks, including the ban on star player Shakib-Al-Hasan.

"If you concentrate on the recent (developments), whatever is going on in Bangladesh cricket, a series win will be a big boost for Bangladesh cricket and also a big boost for the Bangladesh cricket team," Mahmudullah told reporters here ahead of the team's second T20 inte ...