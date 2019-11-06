MACRON-IRAN-NUCLEAR - Macron says Iran's nuclear decisions are 'grave'

Beijing, Nov 6 (AFP) French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said Iran had made "grave" decisions after Tehran took another step back from a troubled 2015 nuclear agreement with major powers.

"I will have discussions in the coming days, including with the Iranians, and we must collectively draw the consequences," Macron said at a news conference during a trip to Beijing.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday that Iran would resume uranium enrichment at an underground plant south of ...