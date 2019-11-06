SC-POLLUTION - Air pollution: It is a question of life and death of crores of people in Delhi-NCR region, says SC

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) The Supreme Court Wednesday said it is a question of life and death of crores of people in Delhi-NCR region which is facing severe air pollution and the authorities have to be held responsible for its failure to curb it.

"Can you permit people to die like this due to pollution? Can you permit the country to go back by 100 years," observed a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra.

"We have to make government responsible for this," the bench said and asked, "Why can't govt mach ...