The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

UPDATE 2-EU, China agree to protect 100 of each other's regional foods

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds comment from European Chamber of Commerce in paras 6-8)
BEIJING, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The European Union and China have
agreed to protect 100 European regional food designations, known
as geographical indications (GI), in China and 100 Chinese
geographical indications in the EU, the EU Commission said on
Wednesday.
The deal will protect the names of such products as cava,
Irish whiskey, feta and prosciutto di Parma, as well as China's
Pixian bean paste, Anj ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Wednesday 6th of November 2019 04:33:08 PM. All rights reserved.