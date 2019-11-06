UPDATE 2-EU, China agree to protect 100 of each other's regional foods
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Adds comment from European Chamber of Commerce in paras 6-8)
BEIJING, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The European Union and China have
agreed to protect 100 European regional food designations, known
as geographical indications (GI), in China and 100 Chinese
geographical indications in the EU, the EU Commission said on
Wednesday.
The deal will protect the names of such products as cava,
Irish whiskey, feta and prosciutto di Parma, as well as China's
Pixian bean paste, Anj ...
