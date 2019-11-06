Cycling-British cyclist Mantle set to zoom past million mile barrier

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Russ Mantle's love affair with his bike has grown stronger with every pedal stroke and he is now poised to become the first Briton to clock up one million registered miles in his lifetime.

On Thursday, Mantle plans to create a piece of history by reaching one million miles after a mere five-mile ride from his home in Aldershot, to a cafe in Mytchett, Surrey.

The 82-year-old retired civil servant has recorded his mileage since he got his first bike - a Coventry Eagle - in 1952.< ...