Ex-Goldman banker in 1MDB case to face Malaysia trial next year

Kuala Lumpur, Nov 6, 2019 (AFP) - An ex-Goldman Sachs banker will stand trial in Malaysia in April over the 1MDB scandal after he returns from the US where he has also been charged, an official said Wednesday.

Billions of dollars were stolen from Malaysian state fund 1MDB in a fraud allegedly involving former prime minister Najib Razak and his cronies, and spent on everything from high-end real estate to a luxury super-yacht.

