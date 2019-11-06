Put down that phone! Indonesians invent device to aid internet-addicted
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
By Angie Teo and Sekar Nasly Bani Putri
JAKARTA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - From browsing social media to
watching videos and chatting with friends, Indonesian university
student Tyas Sisianindita spends about eight hours a day on her
phone.
"I realise that I am addicted," the university student
admitted, saying she checks her phone continuously from the time
she wakes up, even when she is in classes.
"At night, when I can't sleep, I can use my phone for up to
fi ...
