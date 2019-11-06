The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Sweden charges Iraqi man for spying for Iran<
A Swedish prosecutor says a 46-year-old Iraqi man has been charged with spying for Iran by gathering information on Iranian refugees in Sweden, Belgium and the Netherlands<
STOCKHOLM (AP) - A 46-year-old Iraqi man was on Wednesday charged with spying for Iran by gathering information on Iranian refugees in Sweden, Belgium and the Netherlands.
Prosecutor Hans-Jorgen Hanstrom says the man, who was not identified, ...

 

© Copyright NAMPA Wednesday 6th of November 2019 01:29:18 PM. All rights reserved.