Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Women's boxing icon Adams retires due to medical advice

London, Nov 6, 2019 (AFP) - Two-time Olympic champion Nicola Adams, regarded as the pathfinder for women's boxing, is to retire because of fears about her sight, the Briton announced on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old, who became the first ever women's Olympic boxing champion at London 2012 when she took the flyweight crown, said she was abandoning her hopes of winning a third gold next year in Tokyo.

In an open lett ...