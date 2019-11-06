UPDATE 1-Germany's Scholz signals open to move on post-crisis bank reform

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Michael Nienaber

BERLIN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Germany is willing to support a

pan-European bank deposit protection scheme as long as

individual countries remain chiefly responsible for shielding

savers of a troubled bank, its finance minister said on

Wednesday.

Germany and other northern European allies have long been

reluctant to back a joint scheme to insure euro zone deposits

before banks in countries such as Italy, Greece or Portugal cut

bad loans - ...