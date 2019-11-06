UPDATE 1-Germany's Scholz signals open to move on post-crisis bank reform
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
By Michael Nienaber
BERLIN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Germany is willing to support a
pan-European bank deposit protection scheme as long as
individual countries remain chiefly responsible for shielding
savers of a troubled bank, its finance minister said on
Wednesday.
Germany and other northern European allies have long been
reluctant to back a joint scheme to insure euro zone deposits
before banks in countries such as Italy, Greece or Portugal cut
bad loans - ...
Subscribe