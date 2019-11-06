Iraq-politics-protests-PM FOCUS

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Iraq PM sees power clipped by rivals amid pro-Iran pressure: sources

Baghdad, Nov 6, 2019 (AFP) - As anti-government protests sweep his country, Iraq's embattled premier has found his decision-making powers clipped by rivals and his entourage subject to increasing pressure from Iran, Iraqi officials told AFP.

Adel Abdel Mahdi, 77, came to power last year as the product of a tenuous alliance between populist cleric Moqtada Sadr and pro-Iran paramilitary chief Hadi al-Ameri, with the required bles ...