BC-FBN--Chargers-London, 0289

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Chargers, NFL deny reports about possible move to London<

Eds: APNewsNow.<

By JOE REEDY<

AP Sports Writer<

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) - Los Angeles Chargers owner Dean Spanos is emphatically denying reports that his franchise and the NFL are looking into relocating the team to London.

"We're not going to London. We're not going ...