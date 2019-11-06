The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Chargers, NFL deny reports about possible move to London<
Los Angeles Chargers owner Dean Spanos is emphatically denying reports that his franchise and the NFL are looking into relocating the team to London<
By JOE REEDY<
AP Sports Writer<
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) - Los Angeles Chargers owner Dean Spanos is emphatically denying reports that his franchise and the NFL are looking into relocating the team to London.
"We're not going to London. We're not going ...

 

